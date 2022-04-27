Trending
April 27, 2022 / 8:42 AM

Maryland man takes day off from work, wins $100,000 from scratch-off

By Wade Sheridan
Maryland man takes day off from work, wins $100,000 from scratch-off
A man from Maryland has won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket. File Photo by Pung/Shutterstock.com

April 27 (UPI) -- An unidentified construction worker from Bowie, N.C., has won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket after he decided to take a day off from work.

The 58-year-old told lottery officials that he was going to his job site when he realized he wasn't really needed for the day.

The man, after taking the day off, headed to the TJ Beer, Wine and Liquor store in Takoma Park where he purchased three Power 10s scratch-off games. He then played the games inside the store.

"I knew right away it was a winning ticket. But, I still scanned it to be sure," he said.

The man then went home to share the news with his long-term girlfriend and children.

"They were all so happy for me. But, you know girls, they all wanted me to buy them something," he said.

The construction worker said he will use his winnings to help his family, take care of his girls, purchase necessities and possibly take a vacation.

The store that sold the winning ticket will be receiving a $1,000 bonus.

Recently, retired policeman John Boyd of Maryland didn't realize he was a Powerball winner with $50,000 in winnings until he returned from vacation.

