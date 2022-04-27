Watch Live
Funeral service for former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright at National Cathedral in D.C.
Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 27, 2022 / 12:13 PM

Georgia Tech students create 4.2-mile hopscotch course for world record

By Ben Hooper

April 27 (UPI) -- Members of a student organization at Georgia Tech attempted a Guinness World Record by creating and taking on a 4.2-mile hopscotch course.

Members of SEE(k) D(iscomfort), or SEED, a first-year organization aimed at helping students overcome their perceived limitations through unique experiences, drew up plans for a 4.2-mile hopscotch course that would traverse the Atlanta school's campus.

Advertisement

"It was one of those ideas that comes to you and in hindsight you can't remember how you got it," organizer and physics major Ashleigh Henning said in a news release.

Henning and her team designed and created stamps that would allow them to quickly and efficiently apply chalky squares to sidewalk surfaces.

The team said they have been in contact with Guinness World Records since October and took measures to ensure their record attempt would abide by the organization's rules. The current record for longest hopscotch stands at 4 miles and was set in Basking Ridge, N.J., in 2019.

Henning said she expects to hear back from Guinness about whether the attempt was successful within a few weeks.

Read More

World Tapir Day was started by conservationists in 2008 Baby fox rescued from window well of Colorado home Georgia restaurant worker honored after grilling 1 million steaks

Latest Headlines

Indiana city's 'most wanted' chicken safely apprehended
Odd News // 23 minutes ago
Indiana city's 'most wanted' chicken safely apprehended
April 27 (UPI) -- The City of Charleston, Ind., announced a loose chicken dubbed "Charleston's Most Wanted" has been safely apprehended after several days on the lam.
World's oldest scientific zoo celebrates 194th anniversary
Odd News // 3 hours ago
World's oldest scientific zoo celebrates 194th anniversary
April 27 (UPI) -- The ZSL London Zoo, the oldest scientific zoo in the world, is celebrating its 194th anniversary on Wednesday.
Maryland man takes day off from work, wins $100,000 from scratch-off
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Maryland man takes day off from work, wins $100,000 from scratch-off
April 27 (UPI) -- An unidentified construction worker from Bowie, N.C., has won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket after he decided to take a day off from work.
World Tapir Day was started by conservationists in 2008
Odd News // 4 hours ago
World Tapir Day was started by conservationists in 2008
April 27 (UPI) -- World Tapir Day, celebrated annually on April 27, was started by conservationists in 2008 to raise awareness of the endangered species.
Baby fox rescued from window well of Colorado home
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Baby fox rescued from window well of Colorado home
April 26 (UPI) -- An animal control officer in Colorado rescued a baby fox found trapped in a home's window well.
Georgia restaurant worker honored after grilling 1 million steaks
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Georgia restaurant worker honored after grilling 1 million steaks
April 26 (UPI) -- A Georgia woman who has worked at the same restaurant for over 20 years was honored by the company after grilling her one-millionth steak.
Escape artist dog rescued from roof of New Jersey home
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Escape artist dog rescued from roof of New Jersey home
April 26 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in New Jersey responded to an unusual call when a dog squeezed out between an air conditioner and a window frame and ended up stranded on the roof of a home.
Boy, 13, set to graduate from University of Minnesota
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Boy, 13, set to graduate from University of Minnesota
April 26 (UPI) -- A 13-year-old Minnesota boy is set to graduate with a bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota in May -- and he's planning to get his doctorate.
Two cows escape trailer, wander South Carolina neighborhood
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Two cows escape trailer, wander South Carolina neighborhood
April 26 (UPI) -- Police and animal control officers responded to a South Carolina neighborhood when two cows escaped from a trailer and went wandering the area.
Woman trying to retrieve dropped cellphone falls into toilet tank
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Woman trying to retrieve dropped cellphone falls into toilet tank
April 26 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Washington came to the rescue of a woman who fell into a vault toilet while trying to retrieve her dropped cellphone.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida student accepted to 27 schools, offered $4M in scholarships
Florida student accepted to 27 schools, offered $4M in scholarships
French report details archaeological finds under Notre Dame cathedral
French report details archaeological finds under Notre Dame cathedral
Ukrainian civilians reportedly kill Russian troops with poisoned buns and alcohol
Ukrainian civilians reportedly kill Russian troops with poisoned buns and alcohol
Snake slithers across North Carolina woman's doorbell camera
Snake slithers across North Carolina woman's doorbell camera
Inflation in U.S. has risen 8.5% over past year; quickest pace in 40 years
Inflation in U.S. has risen 8.5% over past year; quickest pace in 40 years
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement