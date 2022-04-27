Georgia Tech students create 4.2-mile hopscotch course for world record

April 27 (UPI) -- Members of a student organization at Georgia Tech attempted a Guinness World Record by creating and taking on a 4.2-mile hopscotch course.

Members of SEE(k) D(iscomfort), or SEED, a first-year organization aimed at helping students overcome their perceived limitations through unique experiences, drew up plans for a 4.2-mile hopscotch course that would traverse the Atlanta school's campus.

"It was one of those ideas that comes to you and in hindsight you can't remember how you got it," organizer and physics major Ashleigh Henning said in a news release.

Henning and her team designed and created stamps that would allow them to quickly and efficiently apply chalky squares to sidewalk surfaces.

The team said they have been in contact with Guinness World Records since October and took measures to ensure their record attempt would abide by the organization's rules. The current record for longest hopscotch stands at 4 miles and was set in Basking Ridge, N.J., in 2019.

Henning said she expects to hear back from Guinness about whether the attempt was successful within a few weeks.