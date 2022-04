Officials in Charleston, Ind., said a fugitive fowl named 'Chicken Sue' was captured after being spotted in locations including fast food restaurants, a car wash and crossing a busy highway. Photo courtesy of the City of Charleston, Indiana/Facebook

April 27 (UPI) -- The City of Charleston, Ind., announced a loose chicken dubbed "Charleston's Most Wanted" has been safely apprehended after several days on the lam. The city posted a "Charleston's Most Wanted" poster to Facebook on Monday seeking information about a fugitive foul dubbed "Chicken Sue" after being spotted in locations including fast food restaurant parking lots and a local car wash. Advertisement

Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges told the Courier Journal newspaper that the "little booger" had been seen crossing a busy highway and officials were concerned Chicken Sue could end up as roadkill.

Hodges said the chicken was safely apprehended Tuesday evening and spent time in a cage in the mayor's office on Wednesday before being turned over to New Washington Animal Services.

The city said in a Facebook post that Chicken Sue will be held as a stray "for a period of time" to give her owner the chance to come forward before the hen is rehomed.