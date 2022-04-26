Two cows escape trailer, wander South Carolina neighborhood

April 26 (UPI) -- Police and animal control officers responded to a South Carolina neighborhood when two cows escaped from a trailer and went wandering the area.

The Anderson Police Department responded Monday when a cow was spotted wandering loose in a neighborhood near Anderson University.

Police and animal control officers chased the cow through the neighborhood before the bovine was safely tranquilized by a large animal veterinarian.

The animal's owner said the cow and one other escaped from a trailer when the door popped open while the vehicle was coming to a stop. The owner said the other cow was also safely recaptured.