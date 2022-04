Police in Elblag, Poland, responded to the Ogrody Shopping Center to relocate a Eurasian elk that wandered into the city and made its way to the mall's rooftop parking lot. Photo courtesy of the Municipal Police of Elblag/Facebook

April 26 (UPI) -- Police responded to a mall in Poland to relocate a Eurasian elk that found its way to the rooftop parking lot. The Municipal Police of Elblag said officers responded Tuesday morning to reports of a Eurasian elk -- also known as a Eurasian moose -- running on a local street.

Police learned that while on their way to the reported location, the animal had made its way to the Ogrody Shopping Center and was spotted in a parking area on the roof of the building.

Officers summoned a veterinarian to the scene, and the elk was safely sedated. Officials said the animal was transported to a local forest area and released.