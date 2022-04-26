Litter of red wolf pups born for first time in four years

April 26 (UPI) -- A litter of six red wolf pups were born for the first time since 2018 at the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge in North Carolina.

The litter includes four females and two males, the Red Wolf Recovery Program announced on Facebook alongside photos of the newborns.

"This red wolf pair was formed through the combination of several management actions and the two red wolves subsequently following their natural instincts in pairing, establishing their territory and mating," the Red Wolf Recovery Program said.

"Every generation yields a new born hope for the red wolf...a cause of joy and celebration!" the organization continued.

Red wolves are one of the most endangered animals on the planet with an estimated 15 to 17 red wolves living in the wild and another 241 existing in captivity.

