India breaks world record with 78,220 flags waved simultaneously

April 26 (UPI) -- The Indian government announced a Guinness World Record was broken in the country when 78,220 people waved national flags simultaneously.

The Indian Ministry of Culture said a Guinness adjudicator was on hand during the Veer Kunwar Singh Vijayotsav program, which celebrated Jagdishpur King Veer Kunwar Singh's role in the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

The event, held at Duler Ground in Jagdishpur, was part of celebrations surrounding the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

The Guinness adjudicator confirmed a total 78,220 national flags were waved simultaneously during the attempt.

The previous record of 56,618 people waving flags was set by Sports Board Punjab at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, in 2014.