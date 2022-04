Gayle Dudley, who has worked at the LongHorn Steakhouse in Columbus, Ga., for more than two decades, was honored by the company after cooking 1 million steaks. Photo by ReinhardThrainer/Pixabay.com

April 26 (UPI) -- A Georgia woman who has worked at the same restaurant for over 20 years was honored by the company after grilling her one-millionth steak. Gayle Dudley, who has worked at the LongHorn Steakhouse on Macon Road in Columbus for more than two decades, was surprised at work by executives from the nationwide chain after grilling 1 million steaks during her tenure there. Advertisement

Executives presented Dudley with a $5,000 check, a gold chef coat and the title of "Grill Master Legend."

LongHorn Steakhouse, which operates more than 540 restaurants nationwide, said Dudley is one of a small handful of employees to be dubbed a Grill Master Legend after cooking 1 million steaks.

The designation previously was bestowed upon Simeona "Simi" Tamaseu, a cook at the LongHorn Steakhouse in Jacksonville, Fla., in 2018.