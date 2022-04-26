Trending
Odd News
April 26, 2022 / 3:39 PM

Boy, 13, set to graduate from University of Minnesota

By Ben Hooper

April 26 (UPI) -- A 13-year-old Minnesota boy is set to graduate with a bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota in May -- and he's planning to get his doctorate.

Elliott Tanner of St. Louis Park is scheduled to graduate in May from the University of Minnesota with a major in physics and a minor in math.

Tanner said the next step in his education will be the school's doctoral physics program.

The boy's mother, Michelle Tanner, said he taught himself to read at an age when most kids are still figuring out how to tie their shoes.

"He had started reading when he was maybe 2, just 3. We said, 'Oh, well, that's interesting. You're reading. We didn't teach you to read,'" she told KSTP-TV.

Tanner started reading college-level textbooks at the age of 9, and two years later he graduated from Normandale Community College with an associate of science degree.

"It's amazing. It's sort of been a crazy ride getting here, but it's just been such a nice experience," Tanner said.

He said he is hoping to earn his doctorate and give back to the university.

"I'm hoping to become a professor at the University of Minnesota in order to also spread this joy and passion for physics with other people," he said.

