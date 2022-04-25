Three lottery players in Massachusetts win $100,000

Massachusetts saw three lottery players win $100,000 over the weekend. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- Massachusetts saw a surge of lottery winners as three players won $100,000 over the weekend. The three unidentified winners each won $100,000 across three different scratch-off games. Advertisement

The first two winning scratch-off tickets were purchased on Friday. The first one came from a Massachusetts Millionaires Club game that was obtained at the Shawmut Grocery in Boston.

The second came from the $15,000,000 Money Maker game that was purchased at Town Convenience in Stoneham.

The final winning ticket was a Mass Cash game that was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Weymouth.

The Massachusetts State Lottery had more than 1,000 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 over the weekend with 21 winning tickets purchased in Springfield and 44 tickets purchased in Worcester.

Nicholas Fulmer of Dracut, Mass., previously won $1 million from a scratch-off ticket in Feburary after he stopped by a store to purchase a specific brand of ginger ale when he became thirsty.