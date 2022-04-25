Trending
April 25, 2022 / 4:34 PM

Hospital workers in Texas rescue baby raccoons next to storm drain

By Ben Hooper

April 25 (UPI) -- Workers at a Texas hospital came to the rescue of six baby raccoons believed to have been washed out of a storm drain by recent rains.

AdventHealth Central Texas said staff at the Killeen hospital were alerted to the baby raccoons located just a few feet away from a storm drain outside the hospital Monday morning.

The babies, which appeared to have been washed out of the storm drain by an overnight rainstorm, were wrapped in towels and brought inside by workers.

The baby raccoons were placed in a box next to a heater to keep their body temperatures up while staff contacted a local veterinarian.

The tiny raccoons are now being cared for by the veterinarian while state wildlife agencies determine where they will receive a new permanent home.

