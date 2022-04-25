Trending
April 25, 2022 / 2:52 PM

Alligator found scratching at front door of Florida home

By Ben Hooper

April 25 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida responded to a report of an "animal problem" in a residential neighborhood and arrived to find an alligator scratching at the front door of a home.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies responded Sunday night "to a call about an animal problem" at a Flagler County home.

The deputies arrived to find an alligator on the doorstep of the home, apparently trying to find a way into the residence.

The sheriff's office said deputies and personnel from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission relocated the gator to a more suitable habitat "away from the residential area."

