April 25 (UPI) -- World Penguin Day, celebrated annually on April 25, began with researchers in Antarctica noticed Adelie penguins began their migration every year on almost the exact same date. The holiday was suggested by U.S. researchers based at McMurdo Station in Antarctica, where they documented a colony of Adelie penguins returned from spending months at sea on April 25 for multiple consecutive years. Advertisement

The scientists began planning celebrations to welcome the penguins on April 25 and the date became a worldwide celebration of penguins.

Other holidays and observances for April 25 include DNA Day, National Plumbers Day, National Zucchini Bread Day, National Telephone Day and National Mani-Pedi Day.