Police in England came to the rescue of a deer that was wedged between the bars of a metal fence in the Worksop area. Photo courtesy of West Bassetlaw Police/Facebook

April 25 (UPI) -- Police in Britain came to the rescue of a "four-legged suspect" -- a deer -- that became wedged between the bars of a metal fence. West Bassetlaw Police said in a Facebook post that officers responded to the Worksop area on a report of a "four-legged suspect causing havoc" and they arrived at the scene to find the deer had "hampered her own escape" by getting wedged between the bars of a fence. Advertisement

The post said officers were able to free the deer from the fence, but the animal started "lashing out" and put up a struggle as it was wrangled into a cage.

"With help from the RSPCA she was taken away and will be treated for her injuries before being released back into her natural habitat," the post said.