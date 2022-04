FedEx driver Stephen Marlin drove an electric BrightDrop Zevo 600 van from New York City to Washington, D.C., on a single charge, earning a Guinness World Record. Photo courtesy of General Motors

April 25 (UPI) -- An all-electric FedEx delivery van broke a Guinness World Record when it made the nearly 260-mile drive from New York City to Washington, D.C., on a single charge. Brightdrop, a subsidiary of General Motors, announced FedEx driver Stephen Marlin drove the BrightDrop Zevo 600 van from New York City to Washington, D.C., making stops along the way in cities including Philadelphia and Baltimore. Advertisement

The van, which was carrying sustainable cleaning products from Full Circle to retailer Mom's Organic Market, completed the 258.85-mile trip on a single charge, earning the Guinness World Record for greatest distance traveled by an electric van on a single charge.

The journey was timed to coincide with Earth Day on Friday.

"Having a long battery range with reliable power is an essential part of electrifying last-mile delivery fleets everywhere," BrightDrop CEO Travis Katz said in the company's news release. "This special delivery highlights our products' advanced capabilities and our mission to decarbonize deliveries."