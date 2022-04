1/3

Firefighters and animal control officers in Columbus, Ind., came to the rescue of two goslings that fell into a storm drain near a Chili's Restaurant. Photo courtesy of the Columbus Fire Department/Facebook

April 25 (UPI) -- Firefighters and animal rescuers in Indiana came to the rescue of two goslings that fell into a storm drain. The Columbus Fire Department said in a Facebook post that the Engine #4 crew responded to assist Columbus Animal Care Services when a pair of baby geese were seen stranded in the storm drain near the Chili's Restaurant in Columbus. Advertisement

The fire crew was able to remove the storm drain cover so the goslings could be lifted to safety.

"Within a few minutes the goslings were reunited with mother goose and three siblings who anxiously watched rescuers from a short distance away," the post said.