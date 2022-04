John Boyd won a $50,000 Powerball prize. Photo courtesy of Maryland Lottery

April 22 (UPI) -- Retired policeman John Boyd didn't realize he was a Powerball winner until he returned from vacation. He won $50,000 from a ticket he purchased at Lucky's in Parkville, Md. The 64-year-old said he doesn't typically buy lottery tickets, unless the Powerball jackpot grows past $100 million. Advertisement

He scanned his Powerball ticket when he returned from vacation. The Towson, Md., resident said he thought the machine was in error when he saw that he won the third-tier prize.

"I thought it was a mistake," Boyd said.

Boyd said he is still thinking of how to spend his winnings.

