Pennsylvania man becomes the 11th 'Pac-Man' player to get perfect score

April 22 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man joined the ranks of the video gaming elite by becoming one of only 11 people worldwide to achieve a "perfect score" in classic arcade game Pac-Man.

Jake Goldberg completed all 256 levels of the 1980 arcade game in 4 hours, 12 minutes, and racked up 3,333,360 points, the highest score possible in the game.

Twin Galaxies, the record-keeping organization for video games, said Goldberg is one of only 11 people in the world to have achieved a perfect score in Pac-Man.

Goldberg said he is aiming to get the highest possible score in arcade game Galaga, a feat that would take more than 16 consecutive hours to achieve.