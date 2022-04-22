Trending
April 22, 2022 / 4:13 PM

Pennsylvania man becomes the 11th 'Pac-Man' player to get perfect score

By Ben Hooper

April 22 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man joined the ranks of the video gaming elite by becoming one of only 11 people worldwide to achieve a "perfect score" in classic arcade game Pac-Man.

Jake Goldberg completed all 256 levels of the 1980 arcade game in 4 hours, 12 minutes, and racked up 3,333,360 points, the highest score possible in the game.

Twin Galaxies, the record-keeping organization for video games, said Goldberg is one of only 11 people in the world to have achieved a perfect score in Pac-Man.

Goldberg said he is aiming to get the highest possible score in arcade game Galaga, a feat that would take more than 16 consecutive hours to achieve.

