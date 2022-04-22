'Today' leads successful plant watering Earth Day world record attempt

April 22 (UPI) -- Organizations and TV stations across the country teamed up with NBC's Today show to break a Guinness World Record for Earth Day.

The Today hosts led the record attempt Friday in partnership with NBC affiliates across the country and successfully broke the world record for most people watering plants simultaneously in multiple venues.

Guinness World Records, which set the minimum for the record at 250 people and five venues, required each person to water a single plant on their own for at least 10 seconds.

The record attempt ended up including 799 people in various locations across the United States.