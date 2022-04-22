Trending
April 22, 2022 / 3:59 PM

'Today' leads successful plant watering Earth Day world record attempt

By Ben Hooper

April 22 (UPI) -- Organizations and TV stations across the country teamed up with NBC's Today show to break a Guinness World Record for Earth Day.

The Today hosts led the record attempt Friday in partnership with NBC affiliates across the country and successfully broke the world record for most people watering plants simultaneously in multiple venues.

Guinness World Records, which set the minimum for the record at 250 people and five venues, required each person to water a single plant on their own for at least 10 seconds.

The record attempt ended up including 799 people in various locations across the United States.

Pennsylvania man becomes the 11th 'Pac-Man' player to get perfect score
Odd News // 21 minutes ago
Pennsylvania man becomes the 11th 'Pac-Man' player to get perfect score
April 22 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man joined the ranks of the video gaming elite by becoming one of only 11 people worldwide to achieve a "perfect score" in classic arcade game "Pac-Man."
Polish man breaks video game world record with 416 seasons of 'Football Manager'
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Polish man breaks video game world record with 416 seasons of 'Football Manager'
April 22 (UPI) -- A Polish man broke a Guinness World Record for the "Football Manager" soccer video game when he made a single game last for 416 seasons and 134 days.
Firefighters rescue dog stranded on sandbar in Indiana river
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Firefighters rescue dog stranded on sandbar in Indiana river
April 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Indiana came to the rescue of a dog who became stranded on a sandbar in the Flat Rock River.
Woman swims nearly 300 feet under ice for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Woman swims nearly 300 feet under ice for Guinness World Record
April 22 (UPI) -- A South African woman broke her own Guinness World Record by swimming a distance of 295 feet and 3 inches under ice.
Overturned truck releases 10 cows onto North Carolina highway
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Overturned truck releases 10 cows onto North Carolina highway
April 22 (UPI) -- Authorities in North Carolina said traffic on a highway was diverted for several hours when a crashed truck released 10 cows onto the roadway.
Earth Day originated with a U.S. senator in 1970
Odd News // 9 hours ago
Earth Day originated with a U.S. senator in 1970
April 22 (UPI) -- Earth Day, celebrated annually on April 22, started in 1970 when a U.S. senator sought to bring environmental issues to the forefront.
Maryland man unaware he won $50,000 Powerball prize while on vacation
Odd News // 7 hours ago
Maryland man unaware he won $50,000 Powerball prize while on vacation
April 22 (UPI) -- Retired policeman John Boyd didn't realize he was a Powerball winner until he returned from vacation.
Ohio zoo announces hatching of baby Humboldt penguin
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Ohio zoo announces hatching of baby Humboldt penguin
April 21 (UPI) -- The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio announced the hatching of a baby Humboldt penguin that is being hand-raised by keepers.
Windstorm covers Utah city in tumbleweeds
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Windstorm covers Utah city in tumbleweeds
April 21 (UPI) -- Residents of a Utah city are dealing with an influx of tumbleweeds after recent winds -- and some have managed to turn the nuisance into profit.
Homeowner discovers five bears living underneath her house
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Homeowner discovers five bears living underneath her house
April 21 (UPI) -- A California homeowner who heard a rumbling coming from under her house during the winter was shocked when spring arrived with an answer: there were five bears living underneath the home.
