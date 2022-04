The Columbus Fire Department in Indiana came to the rescue of a 1-year-old dog named Kobe who became stranded on a sandbar in the Flat Rock River. Photo courtesy of the Columbus Fire Department/Facebook

April 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Indiana came to the rescue of a dog who became stranded on a sandbar in the Flat Rock River. The Columbus Fire Department said crews were summoned to assist Columbus Animal Care Services on Thursday when the dog, a 1-year-old boxer named Kobe, was spotted stranded on the sandbar over U.S. 31. Advertisement

"When firefighters arrived it was obvious the Kobe needed some help. Firefighters were able to cross the river and bring Kobe back to shore," the fire department said in a Facebook post.

A passerby recognized Kobe and contacted the canine's owner, who met firefighters at the scene. The owner reported Kobe had been missing since the previous night.

"A cheerful reunion took place on the bridge and Kobe was safely on his way home," the post said.