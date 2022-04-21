Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 21, 2022 / 1:22 PM

Feline social media star with unusual eyes to serve as 'Mayor of Hell'

By Ben Hooper
Feline social media star with unusual eyes to serve as 'Mayor of Hell'
Jinx, a California cat who became famous on social media for her unusually large eyes and feet, is set to become the first feline to serve as mayor of Hell, Mich., for a single day on April 24. Photo by Sswonk/Wikimedia Commons

April 21 (UPI) -- A cat who became famous on social media for her unusually large eyes and feet is set to become the first non-human to serve a day as mayor of Hell, Mich.

The town of Hell, which offers anyone the chance to serve as mayor for one day for $100, agreed to allow Jinx the cat to become the town's first animal mayor.

Advertisement

Jinx, who lives in California with owner Mia, has 735,000 followers on TikTok and 400,000 followers on Instagram.

"I made a joke on Twitter saying, imagine Jinx will run for President. I had also seen animal mayors before and I sent a tweet out asking how to make Jinx mayor and someone mentioned Michigan and that you could pay to be mayor of Hell for a day," Mia told MLive.com

Mia adopted Jinx three years ago after finding the kitten in her back yard.

Advertisement

"I rescued Jinx in 2018 and I wasn't even looking for a cat," Mia said. "I came home early from a football game. I was supposed to be home much later. I heard meowing in my backyard and discovered her. She was super tiny, only about 3 weeks old."

She soon noticed the cat was unusual.

"She had big eyes and as she grew bigger, her eyes didn't get smaller and I also noticed she had big feet. She doesn't have a condition and the vet says she's healthy. She just has these birth defects. She's also not as agile as most cats and is a little clumsy. She only learned how to land on her feet a year ago," Mia said.

Jinx will be sworn in as mayor virtually on April 24. She will serve as mayor for the day, ending with a call from Reverend Vonn, the town's "Minister of Hell," informing her of her impeachment.

Advertisement

"We love our in-person and distant mayors," Reverend Vonn said. "Our Mayor of the Day package is the perfect gift for those who are hard to buy for and/or have everything. They get to have one Helluva fun day and at the end of it, will receive the dreaded phone call to be impeached."

@bigfootjinx she be doin the trends fr #bigfootjinx ♬ they trunna be subway surf - фэйри типо

Read More

Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie finds social media stardom in unexpected career National High Five Day began on the University of Virginia campus in 2002 Ball python found 'chillin' on a shelf' at Indiana Walmart store

Latest Headlines

Police chase loose goat through Florida apartment complex
Odd News // 27 minutes ago
Police chase loose goat through Florida apartment complex
April 21 (UPI) -- Police in Florida shared body camera footage of a foot chase and "arrest" involving an unusual suspect -- a loose goat.
British abbey seeks 1,897 vampires to break world record
Odd News // 52 minutes ago
British abbey seeks 1,897 vampires to break world record
April 21 (UPI) -- A British nonprofit that maintains culturally significant sites in England announced it is seeking 1,897 people to don vampire costumes in celebration of the anniversary of "Dracula" being published.
Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie finds social media stardom in unexpected career
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie finds social media stardom in unexpected career
April 21 (UPI) -- Stuart McKenzie of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers in Australia has removed venomous serpents -- and the occasional plastic toy -- from inside and outside Queensland homes.
Sixth Galapagos tortoise born at Auckland Zoo
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Sixth Galapagos tortoise born at Auckland Zoo
April 21 (UPI) -- Auckland Zoo has hatched six Galapagos tortoises in a little over one year.
National High Five Day began on the University of Virginia campus in 2002
Odd News // 7 hours ago
National High Five Day began on the University of Virginia campus in 2002
April 21 (UPI) -- National High Five Day, celebrated annually on the third Thursday in April, originated with three students who set a day aside to slap hands at the University of Virginia in 2002.
Ball python found 'chillin' on a shelf' at Indiana Walmart store
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Ball python found 'chillin' on a shelf' at Indiana Walmart store
April 20 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Indiana said they were left scratching their heads when a ball python was found "chillin' on a shelf" at a Walmart store.
Florida zoo welcomes baby spider monkey with 'Batman' markings
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Florida zoo welcomes baby spider monkey with 'Batman' markings
April 20 (UPI) -- A Florida zoo announced the birth of a baby spider monkey with "unique markings" that make it appear the simian has the Batman symbol on its face.
Michigan school's 'corpse flower' blooms for the first time in 7 years
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Michigan school's 'corpse flower' blooms for the first time in 7 years
April 20 (UPI) -- A Michigan college said its rare "corpse flower" is blooming for the first time in seven years and emitting its signature foul odor.
Vanishing act: Exploring the case of the disappearing moon
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Vanishing act: Exploring the case of the disappearing moon
Earth's moon disappeared from view during the month of May in the year 1110, with nary a reason given for the strange phenomenon.
Bright fireball over Ontario likely left several small meteorites on the ground
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Bright fireball over Ontario likely left several small meteorites on the ground
April 20 (UPI) -- Canadian researchers said an unusually bright fireball that lit up the night sky over Ontario likely left numerous meteorite fragments on the ground.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Snake slithers across North Carolina woman's doorbell camera
Snake slithers across North Carolina woman's doorbell camera
This U.S. town just picked up 4 feet of snow in less than a week
This U.S. town just picked up 4 feet of snow in less than a week
Ball python found 'chillin' on a shelf' at Indiana Walmart store
Ball python found 'chillin' on a shelf' at Indiana Walmart store
North Carolina man secures third big lotto win
North Carolina man secures third big lotto win
Man stacks seven M&M's into a tower for Guinness World Record
Man stacks seven M&M's into a tower for Guinness World Record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement