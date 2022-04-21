Feline social media star with unusual eyes to serve as 'Mayor of Hell'

Jinx, a California cat who became famous on social media for her unusually large eyes and feet, is set to become the first feline to serve as mayor of Hell, Mich., for a single day on April 24. Photo by Sswonk/Wikimedia Commons

April 21 (UPI) -- A cat who became famous on social media for her unusually large eyes and feet is set to become the first non-human to serve a day as mayor of Hell, Mich. The town of Hell, which offers anyone the chance to serve as mayor for one day for $100, agreed to allow Jinx the cat to become the town's first animal mayor. Advertisement

Jinx, who lives in California with owner Mia, has 735,000 followers on TikTok and 400,000 followers on Instagram.

"I made a joke on Twitter saying, imagine Jinx will run for President. I had also seen animal mayors before and I sent a tweet out asking how to make Jinx mayor and someone mentioned Michigan and that you could pay to be mayor of Hell for a day," Mia told MLive.com

Mia adopted Jinx three years ago after finding the kitten in her back yard.

"I rescued Jinx in 2018 and I wasn't even looking for a cat," Mia said. "I came home early from a football game. I was supposed to be home much later. I heard meowing in my backyard and discovered her. She was super tiny, only about 3 weeks old."

She soon noticed the cat was unusual.

"She had big eyes and as she grew bigger, her eyes didn't get smaller and I also noticed she had big feet. She doesn't have a condition and the vet says she's healthy. She just has these birth defects. She's also not as agile as most cats and is a little clumsy. She only learned how to land on her feet a year ago," Mia said.

Jinx will be sworn in as mayor virtually on April 24. She will serve as mayor for the day, ending with a call from Reverend Vonn, the town's "Minister of Hell," informing her of her impeachment.

"We love our in-person and distant mayors," Reverend Vonn said. "Our Mayor of the Day package is the perfect gift for those who are hard to buy for and/or have everything. They get to have one Helluva fun day and at the end of it, will receive the dreaded phone call to be impeached."