Benjamin Shuler of Herndon, Va., bought 30 identical tickets for a Pick 4 lottery drawing and collected a $147,500 prize. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

April 21 (UPI) -- A Virginia man collected a total prize of $147,500 when he bought 30 identical tickets for a single lottery drawing. Benjamin Shuler of Herndon told Virginia Lottery officials he bought 30 tickets for the March 28 Pick 4 night drawing, all bearing the numbers 0-8-1-6. Advertisement

Shuler said his cousin, who played the same set of numbers, called him after midnight to tell him their numbers had come up.

Shuler paid $1 for 29 of his tickets, earning $5,000 per ticket, and 50 cents for one ticket, earning $2,500. His total prize was $147,500.

The Virginia Lottery said 27 of the tickets were purchased from the High Up Food Mart in Sterling and the other three were bought from the 7-Eleven store at Towncenter Plaza in Sterling.