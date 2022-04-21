Sixth Galapagos tortoise born at Auckland Zoo

We have wonderful news - another Galápagos tortoise has hatched at our Zoo! This hatchling was carefully cared for in an incubator for the first 30 days of its life, and recently our ectotherm team have moved it to a special vivarium in one of our behind the scenes areas. pic.twitter.com/AK1kqx3VI1— Auckland Zoo (@aucklandzoo) April 21, 2022

April 21 (UPI) -- The Auckland Zoo shared a photo on Twitter of its newest tortoise hatchling. In the picture, it is on Day 2 of its 4 to 5 day hatch.

The tortoise is now 43 days old and is sixth to have hatched at Auckland Zoo from three clutches by parents 50-year-old Smiley and 51-year-old Chippie. It is the largest to hatch.

It is living in a special climate-controlled vivarium after spending its first 30 days in an incubator.

The first four of Smiley and Chippie's tortoises are now over a year old. The fifth tortoise was hatched in early November of 2021.