Odd News
April 21, 2022 / 8:16 AM

Sixth Galapagos tortoise born at Auckland Zoo

By UPI Staff

April 21 (UPI) -- The Auckland Zoo shared a photo on Twitter of its newest tortoise hatchling. In the picture, it is on Day 2 of its 4 to 5 day hatch.

The tortoise is now 43 days old and is sixth to have hatched at Auckland Zoo from three clutches by parents 50-year-old Smiley and 51-year-old Chippie. It is the largest to hatch.

It is living in a special climate-controlled vivarium after spending its first 30 days in an incubator.

The first four of Smiley and Chippie's tortoises are now over a year old. The fifth tortoise was hatched in early November of 2021.

National High Five Day began on the University of Virginia campus in 2002
Odd News // 1 hour ago
National High Five Day began on the University of Virginia campus in 2002
April 21 (UPI) -- National High Five Day, celebrated annually on the third Thursday in April, originated with three students who set a day aside to slap hands at the University of Virginia in 2002.
Ball python found 'chillin' on a shelf' at Indiana Walmart store
Odd News // 15 hours ago
Ball python found 'chillin' on a shelf' at Indiana Walmart store
April 20 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Indiana said they were left scratching their heads when a ball python was found "chillin' on a shelf" at a Walmart store.
Florida zoo welcomes baby spider monkey with 'Batman' markings
Odd News // 15 hours ago
Florida zoo welcomes baby spider monkey with 'Batman' markings
April 20 (UPI) -- A Florida zoo announced the birth of a baby spider monkey with "unique markings" that make it appear the simian has the Batman symbol on its face.
Michigan school's 'corpse flower' blooms for the first time in 7 years
Odd News // 16 hours ago
Michigan school's 'corpse flower' blooms for the first time in 7 years
April 20 (UPI) -- A Michigan college said its rare "corpse flower" is blooming for the first time in seven years and emitting its signature foul odor.
Vanishing act: Exploring the case of the disappearing moon
Odd News // 16 hours ago
Vanishing act: Exploring the case of the disappearing moon
Earth's moon disappeared from view during the month of May in the year 1110, with nary a reason given for the strange phenomenon.
Bright fireball over Ontario likely left several small meteorites on the ground
Odd News // 16 hours ago
Bright fireball over Ontario likely left several small meteorites on the ground
April 20 (UPI) -- Canadian researchers said an unusually bright fireball that lit up the night sky over Ontario likely left numerous meteorite fragments on the ground.
This U.S. town just picked up 4 feet of snow in less than a week
Odd News // 16 hours ago
This U.S. town just picked up 4 feet of snow in less than a week
Two blockbuster April snowstorms struck one community in just a few days' time, leaving feet of snow. The late-season snow has piled up so high that it is setting records.
Woman runs afoul of territorial goose in Florida parking lot
Odd News // 17 hours ago
Woman runs afoul of territorial goose in Florida parking lot
April 20 (UPI) -- A woman's tense encounter with a territorial goose was caught on camera in a Florida parking lot.
Man stacks seven M&M's into a tower for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 17 hours ago
Man stacks seven M&M's into a tower for Guinness World Record
April 20 (UPI) -- An Iraqi man with a talent for balance broke a Guinness World Record by assembling seven M&M's into a tower.
Kittens rescued from inside hardware store wall
Odd News // 17 hours ago
Kittens rescued from inside hardware store wall
April 20 (UPI) -- Firefighters and an animal control officer in Kansas came to the rescue of three kittens that became trapped inside a wall at a hardware store.
