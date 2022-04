National High Five Day, celebrated annually on the third Thursday in April, originated in 2002 with a trio of University of Virginia students. File Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- National High Five Day, celebrated annually on the third Thursday in April, originated with three students who set a day aside to slap hands at the University of Virginia in 2002. The holiday began in 2002, when University of Virginia students Conor Lastowka, Sam Miotke and Wynn Walent spent a Thursday giving high fives and distributing lemonade at the school. Advertisement

The day became an annual event marked on the third Thursday in April and the originators incorporated a charity in 2011 to use the annual holiday to raise money for various causes.

National High Five Day 2022 is dedicated to raising money for CoachArt, a nonprofit that works to give arts and sports experiences to children with chronic illnesses.

Other holidays and observances for April 21 include International Pizza Cake Day, Bulldogs are Beautiful Day, Big Word Day, National Chocolate Covered Cashews Truffle Day, National Tea Day and National Yellow Bat Day.