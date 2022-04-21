Windstorm covers Utah city in tumbleweeds

April 21 (UPI) -- Residents of a Utah city are dealing with an influx of tumbleweeds after recent winds -- and some have managed to turn the nuisance into profit.

Locals in Eagle Mountain said their homes, yards and streets were covered in tumbleweeds brought into the city by a Tuesday windstorm.

"Tumbleweeds are a twice-a-year occurrence in Eagle Mountain," city spokesman Tyler Maffitt told KSTU-TV. "It typically takes place in the spring and the fall."

The tumbleweed problem from the most recent winds was so severe some roads had to be closed.

"We often handle and oversee the disposal of multiple tons of tumbleweeds. You don't quite understand how much that is until you are in the process of cleaning it up," Maffitt said.

The city made headlines in 2018 when it established a drop-off site for residents to get rid of their tumbleweeds.

Maffitt said the city recommends that residents obtain a permit to burn the tumbleweeds or obtain a voucher to dispose of them at the local landfill. He said some residents have gotten creative with their solutions.

"One of the things that our residents have often done is they will put the tumbleweeds on Etsy and sell them as an interior design item, and folks have found some success there," Maffitt said.