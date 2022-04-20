Trending
April 20, 2022 / 3:33 PM

Woman runs afoul of territorial goose in Florida parking lot

By Ben Hooper

April 20 (UPI) -- A woman's tense encounter with a territorial goose was caught on camera in a Florida parking lot.

Victoria Willard, who posted the video to TikTok, said she started recording the bird in the parking lot of the building where she works in Jacksonville after her supervisor reported the territorial bird had attacked him while he was walking to the building.

Willard recorded as a woman apparently came too close the goose's nest, causing the bird to attack and chase her.

The woman dropped numerous items while fleeing the goose, but another driver pulled their vehicle in between the woman and the bird, allowing her to recover her belongings.

Willard said in a follow-up video that the goose's egg has hatched and the gosling has been seen wandering around the parking lot with its parents.

"Finally! Now we can get to work safely each morning," Willard wrote in the video caption.

