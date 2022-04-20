Trending
April 20, 2022 / 12:52 PM

Snake slithers across North Carolina woman's doorbell camera

By Ben Hooper

April 20 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman whose doorbell camera alerted her to activity on her front porch said she was shocked to check the video feed and see a snake slithering in front of the camera.

The homeowner, identified only as Rene, shared video with Ring showing the snake slithering up the exterior of her Goldsboro home and directly across the surface of the camera.

"The Ring App told me 'someone was at my door,' and when I opened the app, I was shocked to see a snake," Rene told Ring. "I had a chair on my porch that was set to be picked up and I think it was in there."

Rene said she left her house through the back door and solicited help from a neighbor, but they were unable to locate the snake. She said she sprayed some snake repellent around her door in the hopes of preventing future visits.

