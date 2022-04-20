North Carolina man secures third big lotto win

Gregg Hensley and his wife. Hensley won $200,000 in a second-change drawing. Photo courtesy of NC Education Lottery

April 20 (UPI) -- Gregg Hensley, of Marion, N.C., collected his third big lottery win since 2020. The 63-year-old woodworker won the grand prize of $200,000 in April 11th's Multiply the Cash second-chance drawing. Advertisement

He had won $10,000 in a drawing earlier this year and $20,000 in 2020.

"With as many folks who are entering drawings, to actually win one is hard to comprehend," Hensley said. "So, to actually win three, it's mind boggling."

Hensley was so surprised by the third win that he couldn't speak.

"I had to hold on to something I was so stunned," Hensley said.

He handed the phone to his wife so she could see that he won the prize.

Hensley said he would like to use his winnings to buy a new truck and do some home repairs.

