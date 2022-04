The Garden City Fire Department and an animal control officer came to the rescue of three kittens trapped inside a wall at Westlake Ace Hardware in Garden City, Kan. Photo courtesy of the Garden City Fire Department/Facebook

April 20 (UPI) -- Firefighters and an animal control officer in Kansas came to the rescue of three kittens that became trapped inside a wall at a hardware store. Workers at Westlake Ace Hardware in Garden City said they heard the kittens mewling from inside a wall near the exit door and they were able to locate the animals by looking down from the attic, but were unable to reach them due to a piece of sheet metal in the way. Advertisement

The Garden City Fire Department responded to the scene alongside a Garden City Police Department animal control officer.

The rescuers cut through the sheet metal and were able to extract the trio of kittens.

The felines are now in foster care and workers at the store said they are trying to locate the mother cat for a potential reunion.