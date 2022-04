National Cheddar Fries Day, celebrated annually on April 20, celebrates the combination of French fries and cheddar cheese. Photo by Hans/Pixabay.com

April 20 (UPI) -- National Cheddar Fries Day, celebrated annually on April 20, was started by a Texas restaurant in 2016 to promote one of its signature dishes. The holiday was founded in 2016 by Dallas-based Snuffer's Restaurant and Bar. The eatery wanted a day set aside to celebrate the combination of crispy French fries and cheddar cheese, which has been on the Snuffer's menu since 1978. Advertisement

The holiday spread nationwide after Snuffer's successfully petitioned the National Day Calendar to recognize National Cheddar Fries Day.

Other holidays and observances for April 20 include Banana Day, National Cli-Fi Day, Lima Bean Respect Day, National Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Day, National Pot Smokers Day and Look Alike Day.