The Brevard Zoo in Florida announced the birth of a baby spider monkey with markings on its face that resemble "the Batman symbol." Photo courtesy of the Brevard Zoo

April 20 (UPI) -- A Florida zoo announced the birth of a baby spider monkey with "unique markings" that make it appear the simian has the Batman symbol on its face. The Brevard Zoo said mother Shelley, 31, gave birth to the baby in the early morning hours of April 15 and the baby is now doing well in the exhibit with the rest of the troop, including father monkey Shooter, 25. Advertisement

Zookeepers don't yet know the sex of baby, but they noted the primate has unusual facial markings.

"Keepers were surprised to see the baby's unique markings, noting the resemblance to the Batman symbol," the zoo said in the birth announcement.

The zoo said the baby is currently on display with the rest of the spider monkey troop at the facility's Rainforest Revealed exhibit.