April 19, 2022 / 4:38 PM

Missing wallet was stuck in Indiana stadium seats for 8 months

By Ben Hooper

April 19 (UPI) -- An Indiana man who lost his wallet at a baseball game had the item returned to him after it was found wedged in a seat at the stadium eight months later.

Brandon Puckett of Indianapolis said he noticed his wallet was gone while he was attending a game between the Fort Wayne TinCaps and Dayton Dragons at Parkview Field in Fort Wayne, and he attempted to search the area for his missing billfold, but had no luck.

"We looked everywhere. We went asking people around us," Puckett told WANE-TV. "I did not think I'd ever see this again for sure."

Richard Street, an usher at Parkview Field, was wiping down seats in preparation for the TinCaps season opener April 12 when he spotted something wedged in the seats.

Street pulled out what turned out to be a wallet. He showed it to a WANE-TV crew that happened to be nearby.

"It was unreal, you know, because that was the first game of the season, so you just didn't think you'd run into anything like that," Street said.

The WANE-TV crew tracked Puckett down on Twitter and made arrangements to return the long-lost wallet.

"Never thought losing my wallet would make television. Thank you to the @TinCaps and staff for finding it and @RexSmithTV for getting it back to me," Puckett tweeted after being reunited with his wallet.

