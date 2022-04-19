Trending
April 19, 2022 / 12:21 PM

Hawk stuck in picnic table rescued in New York

By Ben Hooper

April 19 (UPI) -- A conservation officer in New York came to the rescue of a red-tailed hawk spotted with its leg caught in a picnic table.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said in a Facebook post that an environmental conservation officer responded to a report of a hawk in distress at Lakeside State Park in Carlton.

The officer found the hawk's leg was caught between the wooden slats of the table.

The officer "safely freed the hawk from its precarious perch and released it unharmed," the post said.

