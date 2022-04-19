Doctors remove drill bit accidentally inhaled during dental procedure

April 19 (UPI) -- Doctors in Wisconsin were able to safely remove a tiny drill bit from inside a man's lung after he inhaled the tool while undergoing a procedure.

Tom Kozsi, 60, said he was getting a filling from a dentist in Illinois when he inhaled the tiny drill bit.

Advertisement

"I was at the dentist getting a tooth filled, and then next thing I know I was told I swallowed this tool," Jozsi told WISN-TV. "I didn't really even feel it going down. All I felt was a cough. When they did the CT scan they realized, you didn't swallow it. You inhaled it."

Doctors at Aurora Medical Center-Kenosha in Wisconsin said the situation could have led to invasive surgery, but they decided to try a device that is typically used for early detection of cancer to attempt to pull the drill bit out without surgery.

Dr. Abdul Alraiyes, the pulmonary specialist who conducted the procedure, posted a video to YouTube showing the bit being removed.

"I was never so happy as when I opened my eyes, and I saw him with a smile under that mask shaking a little plastic container with the tool in it," Jozsi said.

Advertisement

Jozski said the drill bit is now being displayed on a shelf in his home.