Golf game interrupted by massive alligator in Florida

April 19 (UPI) -- A group of golfers at a Florida course temporarily halted their game when a massive alligator went for a stroll across the fairway.

Lisa Reed said she and her group were playing at Stoneybrook Golf Club in Estero when the huge reptile sauntered into the play area.

Advertisement

"This is a first," a member of Reed's party can be heard saying in the footage. "Oh my goodness."

The alligator got close to a ball on the fairway, but ended up ignoring it and moving along.

A large alligator was previously caught on camera taking a stroll through a Venice, Fla., neighborhood on Easter Sunday. The gator passed through multiple yards on its way to Harrington Lake.