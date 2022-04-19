Trending
April 19, 2022 / 1:37 PM

Deputy uses skills learned from TV to lasso loose sheep on the highway

By Ben Hooper
Deputy Skylar Thompson of the Scott County Sheriff's Office said he used cowboy skills he learned from the TV series "Yellowstone" to lasso a loose sheep wandering on a highway. Photo courtesy of the Scott County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

April 19 (UPI) -- An Indiana sheriff's deputy used amateur cowboy skills he learned from a TV series to lasso a loose sheep that wandered onto the highway.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Skylar Thompson was among those who responded to the area of mile marker 37 on southbound Interstate 65 on a report of a road obstruction.

Thompson told WDRB-TV a miscommunication initially led deputies to think there was "a sheet of metal in the roadway," but they arrived at the scene to discover the culprit was actually a loose sheep.

"Deputy Thompson located what he recognized as a 'sheep trying to hitch-hike on the interstate,' which is illegal in Indiana," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Thompson went into action when the sheriff's office was unable to contact animal control personnel. He ended up using a borrowed lasso and some skills he learned from a popular TV series.

"I think it's, more or less, I watch too much Yellowstone," Thompson said.

Thompson was able to get the lasso around the sheep's neck and escort it out of the roadway.

"It was pure luck," he said.

The sheriff's office said the wayward sheep, believed to have fallen from the back of a truck, was returned to its owner.

Michigan man's tongue circumference earns Guinness World Record Hawk stuck in picnic table rescued in New York National Poker Day started by Texas radio DJ in 2019

Michigan man's tongue circumference earns Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Michigan man's tongue circumference earns Guinness World Record
April 19 (UPI) -- A Michigan man was awarded a Guinness World Record when the circumference of his tongue was officially measured at 4.8 inches.
Hawk stuck in picnic table rescued in New York
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Hawk stuck in picnic table rescued in New York
April 19 (UPI) -- A conservation officer in New York came to the rescue of a red-tailed hawk spotted with its leg caught in a picnic table.
Dublin Airport received 12,272 noise complaints from one person in 2021
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Dublin Airport received 12,272 noise complaints from one person in 2021
April 19 (UPI) -- One individual in Ireland made 12,272 noise complaints against Dublin Airport in 2021, airport operator DAA has announced.
National Poker Day started by Texas radio DJ in 2019
Odd News // 5 hours ago
National Poker Day started by Texas radio DJ in 2019
April 19 (UPI) -- National Poker Day, marked annually on April 19, was started by a Texas radio personality in 2019 to celebrate the popular card game.
Iowa man wins $1M after lottery ticket-printing mistake
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Iowa man wins $1M after lottery ticket-printing mistake
April 19 (UPI) -- Josh Buster of West Burlington, Iowa, has won $1 million from playing Mega Millions following a ticket-printing mistake.
Man assembles Lego Titanic set in under 11 hours for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Man assembles Lego Titanic set in under 11 hours for Guinness World Record
April 18 (UPI) -- A North Carolina Lego fan earned a Guinness World Record when he assembled the 9,090-piece Titanic set in 10 hours, 46 minutes and 31 seconds.
Man renovating home finds previous resident's letter from 1982
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Man renovating home finds previous resident's letter from 1982
April 18 (UPI) -- A British man renovating his home looked behind a cupboard and found a letter written by a 14-year-old former resident in 1982.
Raccoon 'bandit' evicted from trash can by Michigan police
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Raccoon 'bandit' evicted from trash can by Michigan police
April 18 (UPI) -- A Michigan police department shared video of a "bandit" that "surrendered without incident" when an officer discovered the culprit -- a raccoon -- lurking in a trash can.
Bear captured in under-construction house after escape from India zoo
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Bear captured in under-construction house after escape from India zoo
April 18 (UPI) -- An injured bear brought to an Indian zoo for treatment escaped from its cage and was recaptured after wandering into a home under construction in a nearby neighborhood.
World's longest glass bridge nearly complete in Vietnam
Odd News // 22 hours ago
World's longest glass bridge nearly complete in Vietnam
April 18 (UPI) -- Tourism officials in Vietnam said a 2,073.5-foot-long glass bridge set to open to the public soon is believed to be the longest glass bridge in the world.
