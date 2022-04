A woman stopped by a police station in Pacific, Mo., to report a snake had brushed up against her feet while driving. Photo courtesy of the Pacific Police Department/Facebook

April 19 (UPI) -- Police in Missouri came to the assistance of a driver who was surprised to find a snake slithering next to her feet on the floorboards of her car. The Pacific Police Department said a woman came into the police station to report an unusual form of car trouble.

"She said that while driving she felt something against her feet on the floor," the department said in a Facebook post.

The post included a photo of an officer holding the culprit -- a snake. The post did not identify the species of snake.

"Officers found this nope rope and safely removed it from the engine compartment and released it back into the wild," the post said.