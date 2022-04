National Poker Day, which celebrates the popular card game annually on April 19, was started by Texas radio personality Rick McNeely in 2019. File Photo by Kucher Serhii/Shutterstock

April 19 (UPI) -- National Poker Day, marked annually on April 19, was started by a Texas radio personality in 2019 to celebrate the popular card game. The holiday was established in 2019 by Rick McNeely, aka DJ Rick, a radio personality for the Fishbowl Radio Network in Arlington, Texas.

"Please celebrate by playing this wonderful card game, teaching those how to play, and help us spread the word about the best card game on the planet, poker," the official website for National Poker Day states.

DJ Rick, who is also the founder of holidays including National Selfie Day and National Food Truck Day, is hosting a National Poker Day event this year in Watauga, Texas.

Other holidays and observances for April 19 include National Garlic Day, National Amaretto Day, National Hanging Out Day, National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day and National Pet Owners Day.