Raccoon 'bandit' evicted from trash can by Michigan police

April 18 (UPI) -- A Michigan police department shared video of a "bandit" that "surrendered without incident" when an officer discovered the culprit -- a raccoon -- lurking in a trash can.

The Auburn Hills Police Department posted a video to Facebook showing an officer knocking on the top of an outdoor trash can.

Advertisement

The officer backs away, and seconds later, a raccoon pokes its head out from inside the bin.

"Here is actual video of a search warrant our officers served this weekend," the Facebook post said. "The bandit surrendered without incident."