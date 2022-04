A bear brought to the Nahargarh Biological Park in India to be treated for an injury escaped from the zoo the following day and was recaptured after taking shelter in an under-construction house. Photo by JudaM/Pixabay.com

April 18 (UPI) -- An injured bear brought to an Indian zoo for treatment escaped from its cage and was recaptured after wandering into a home under construction in a nearby neighborhood. Forest department officials said the bear has been captured in Sawai Madhopur and was taken to the Nahargarh Biological Park to be treated for an unspecified injury on Saturday. Advertisement

The bear escaped from its cage at the zoo on Sunday and headed to a nearby neighborhood in Jaisinghpura.

Officials said the bear was safely tranquilized after taking shelter in an under-construction house.

The bear was returned to the zoo to undergo veterinary treatment.