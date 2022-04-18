Bears hold wrestling match on British Columbia couple's trampoline

April 18 (UPI) -- A British Columbia woman captured video when she looked out into her back yard and was confronted with an unusual scene: two black bears having a wrestling match on her trampoline.

Rose Waldron captured video at her Coquitlam home when she discovered the pair of young black bears tumbling around on the trampoline.

"So much for that trampoline," Waldron says in the video.

Her husband, Doug Waldron, said the damage to the trampoline's netting and platform were minimal, but the weight of the animals caused the fiberglass rods supporting the trampoline to break.

"It's good enough for somebody [weighing] 150 pounds or less, I'm sure," Waldron told CBC News. "But having 800 pounds of bear on your trampoline didn't help things."

He said the bears are frequent visitors to the neighborhood, which is near the Coquitlam River.

"That's their bathing spot and their fishing hole. It's their country," he said. "They can come and go as they please. They don't bother anybody."