April 18, 2022 / 2:24 PM

Big alligator takes an Easter stroll through Florida neighborhood

By Ben Hooper

April 18 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's office shared video of a massive alligator taking a leisurely stroll through a residential neighborhood.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office posted a video to Facebook showing the big alligator walking through a Venice neighborhood Sunday morning on its way to Harrington Lake.

"We're not sure if the Easter bunny made its way to Harrington Lake in Venice this morning after coming across this bad boy," the sheriff's office wrote.

The sheriff's office said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was notified of the alligator sighting.

"FWC was advised but did not respond. For that reason, it's safe to assume he's still swimming in this lake, enjoying this beautiful Easter Sunday," the post said.

Bears hold wrestling match on British Columbia couple's trampoline Restoration project reveals long-stored painting's connection to Dutch master Man juggles five balls while suspended upside-down

