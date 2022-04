National Pinata Day, which celebrates the party prop annually on April 18, was started by artist Amy Watkins in 2016. Photo by kliempictures/Pixabay.com

April 18 (UPI) -- National Pinata Day, celebrated annually on April 18, was created by an artist in 2016 to celebrate "the number one party prop." The holiday was created in 2016 by artist Cozy Reverie, aka Amy Watkins, when she discovered there wasn't yet a holiday dedicated to the items, which in the modern day are typically composed of papier-mache and filled with candy, toys or other prizes. Advertisement

Pinatas, which were originally made from clay pots, are broken by blindfolded party-goers using a stick.

The first pinatas are believed to have been made in China for New Year celebrations. Marco Polo brought them to Italy in the 13th century, and they became a recognizable part of Mexican culture in the 16th century.

Other holidays and observations for April 18 include National Animal Crackers Day, National Lineman Appreciation Day, National Newspaper Columnists Day and National Velociraptor Awareness Day.