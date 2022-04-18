Facebook alerts Maryland couple of $1M lottery win

Paul and Teresa Hartsoe of Maryland have won $1 million from playing the Mega Millions lottery game. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Paul Hartsoe, a commercial construction worker who likes paying Mega Millions and Powerball games every week, purchased his winning ticket last Tuesday.

The couple did not watch the Mega Millions drawing and Paul Hartsoe headed to work the next day.

Teresa Hartsoe, while at home, received a Maryland Lottery Facebook alert about a $1 million Mega Millions ticket purchased from the same Royal Farms store her husband had been to. She called Paul Hartsoe at work.

"He told me the tickets were at home, so I got them from the dresser and began reading off the winning numbers," Teresa Hartsoe told lottery officials.

"I was in disbelief. We kept checking the numbers over and over," Paul Hartsoe said.

Paul Hartsoe said he wants to retire in a few years and will put aside some of the winnings for that. Teresa Hartsoe wants to upgrade her vehicle and the pair both want to make improvements to their farmhouse.

"We are simple people. I just want to do right by this blessing," Paul Hartsoe added.



Recently, Elementary school teacher Robyn Meja of Maryland won $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket that her husband bought her after a rough week.