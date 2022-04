Judy Marsh of North Carolina has won $700,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket. It is her second big win. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Judy Marshburn of Spring Hope, N.C., has netted her second lottery win after getting the top prize of $700,00 from a scratch-off ticket. Marshburn purchased the winning $10 Scorching Hot 7s ticket from a Stop N Shop in Spring Hope. Advertisement

The 57-year-old had previously won a Cash 5 jackpot of $307,726 in 2008.

"I doubled my win this time. Next time I'm coming for the million," she told lottery officials.

"I looked at it and I just couldn't believe it. I'm just very blessed," she said about discovering that she had won for a second time in her life.

Marshburn did not state what she will do with the winnings. Marshburn, after federal and state withholdings, earned $497,073 from the winning ticket.

Recently, Diana Chabrier of North Carolina was craving pie and went on a dessert run at night that resulted in her winning $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.