Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 15, 2022 / 4:36 PM

Black bear forces its way into British Columbia man's car

By Ben Hooper

April 15 (UPI) -- A British Columbia man awoke to find his car had been mangled and enough evidence left behind to identify the culprit -- a bear.

Michael Allison, of Trail, said when he got up, he had received message from his roommate saying something had happened to his car.

Advertisement

Allison went outside and found the metal frame of a back door had been bent and the window shattered.

The inside of the car was filled with scratch marks, and he found other signs that the vehicle had been invaded by a bear.

"We both immediately came to the assumption that it must be the bear because we see it so often. And I mean, what else can just rip the door off like that?" Allison told CTV News.

"There were very obvious bear prints right near where the door was shattered -- and there was also some bear fur."

Allison said there wasn't any food in the car, but some recently-spilled coffee might have drawn the animal in with its smell.

He said the bear most likely was the same black bear seen frequently in his neighborhood.

"It generally avoids people. It just saw an opportunity to rip open a tin can and get some food," Allison said.

Advertisement

Vanessa Ignardy with WildsafeBC said the bear most likely has previous experience with auto burglary.

"Most often, when bears break into things, it's because they've done so successfully in the past and received a food award of some sort," Ignardy said.

Wildlife BC said black bears are most active in the province between April and November.

Read More

Memphis Zoo's escaped wallaby found after two days Michigan gardening store offers free gas with purchase 21-year-old chihuahua confirmed as the world's oldest dog

Latest Headlines

Memphis Zoo's escaped wallaby found after two days
Odd News // 26 minutes ago
Memphis Zoo's escaped wallaby found after two days
April 15 (UPI) -- The Memphis Zoo in Tennessee said a wallaby that escaped during storm-induced flooding was found on zoo grounds and safely captured.
Michigan gardening store offers free gas with purchase
Odd News // 53 minutes ago
Michigan gardening store offers free gas with purchase
April 15 (UPI) -- A gardening supply store in Michigan is drawing in customers with an unusual promotion: free gasoline with purchase.
21-year-old chihuahua confirmed as the world's oldest dog
Odd News // 1 hour ago
21-year-old chihuahua confirmed as the world's oldest dog
April 15 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records said a chihuahua in Florida named TobyKeith was dubbed the world's oldest dog living at the age of 21 years and 66 days.
'Have you seen my wheels?' Tires taken from digital sign on Ontario road
Odd News // 2 hours ago
'Have you seen my wheels?' Tires taken from digital sign on Ontario road
April 15 (UPI) -- An Ontario county reprogrammed a digital sign parked at the side of a road with an urgent inquiry: "Have you seen my wheels?"
Tennessee trooper uses tape measure to wrangle loose pig on the highway
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Tennessee trooper uses tape measure to wrangle loose pig on the highway
April 15 (UPI) -- A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper who found himself chasing a loose pig on the highway without a lasso handy ended up using a tape measure to tie the hog.
Odd Australia: 'roo on the roof, M&M's stacking, long-lost surfboard
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Odd Australia: 'roo on the roof, M&M's stacking, long-lost surfboard
April 15 (UPI) -- Australia has a well-earned reputation for odd news, being the home of a kangaroo on the roof of a home, a tree bearing 10 different fruits and animals hitching a ride on the back of a venomous snake.
Wandering polar bear caught on camera climbing on roof of house
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Wandering polar bear caught on camera climbing on roof of house
A polar bear was caught on videotape climbing onto the roof of a house in St. Anthony, Newfoundland, Canada.
Brown pelican rescued in Florida after hook gets stuck in neck
Odd News // 7 hours ago
Brown pelican rescued in Florida after hook gets stuck in neck
April 15 (UPI) -- An adult brown pelican was rescued near Beautiful Island in Fort Myers, Fla., after it became stuck in a mangrove due to a fishing hook stuck in its neck.
North Carolina woman scores second big lottery win
Odd News // 8 hours ago
North Carolina woman scores second big lottery win
April 15 (UPI) -- Judy Marshburn of Spring Hope, N.C., has netted her second lottery win after getting the top prize of $700,00 from a scratch-off ticket.
National Griper's Day started in 1984 to give voice to complaints
Odd News // 9 hours ago
National Griper's Day started in 1984 to give voice to complaints
April 15 (UPI) -- National Griper's Day, celebrated annually on April 15, was created by a freelance writer in 1984 to give people a chance to air their complaints.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cockatiel lost for three years identified with help from TV theme song
Cockatiel lost for three years identified with help from TV theme song
Teacher wins $50,000 from scratch-off husband bought to cheer her up
Teacher wins $50,000 from scratch-off husband bought to cheer her up
Missouri woman plays same lottery numbers for over 20 years, wins $50,000
Missouri woman plays same lottery numbers for over 20 years, wins $50,000
Minnesota family dubbed world's tallest by Guinness World Records
Minnesota family dubbed world's tallest by Guinness World Records
Florida man saw 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' 292 times in theaters
Florida man saw 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' 292 times in theaters
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement