The County of Wellington, Ontario, is pleading for the return of the wheels taken from a digital sign's trailer on the shoulder of a road. Photo courtesy of the County of Wellington/Twitter

April 15 (UPI) -- An Ontario county reprogrammed a digital sign parked at the side of a road with an urgent inquiry: "Have you seen my wheels?" The County of Wellington said in a Twitter post that the wheels from the digital sign's trailer vanished while it was parked on the shoulder of Wellington Road 19 in Belwood.

The sign's message was programmed to read, "Have you seen my wheels?"

The county said the sign was being used to warn drivers of their speed on the road when the wheels were apparently stolen.

"We'd happily welcome them back so we can move on and check speeds in another part of the county next week," the tweet said.