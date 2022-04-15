Brown pelican rescued in Florida after hook gets stuck in neck

April 15 (UPI) -- An adult brown pelican was rescued near Beautiful Island in Fort Myers, Fla., after it became stuck in a mangrove due to a fishing hook being stuck in its neck.

A staff member for the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife, or CROW, kayaked out to the pelican and noticed that the fishing line hanging from the hook was tangled in the mangroves.

The pelican was admitted to CROW where it was found to be severely dehydrated and thin with lacerations on its pouch and neck.

The pelican was given pain medication and had its lacerations bandaged up. The water bird will continue to be monitored until it is stable enough to have its wounds surgically repaired.

CROW uploaded photos of the rescue to its Facebook page and warned viewers about not cutting the line in the event that a bird is accidentally hooked.

"Seabirds and shorebirds often rest and perch in tree or on mangrove roots where the excess fishing line can become entangled, trapping the birds and potentially causing serious injury or even death," CROW said.