April 15 (UPI) -- National Griper's Day, celebrated annually on April 15, was created by a freelance writer in 1984 to give people a chance to air their complaints. The holiday was first declared in 1984 by freelance writer Jack Gilbert of Columbus, Ohio, who published his phone number and mailing address to allow readers to contact him with their complaints about modern living.

Gilbert wrote his intention was to "to give the disgruntled, disappointed and depressed a new audience."

Gilbert said the complaints he received from the public on the first National Griper's Day included gripes about inflation, unemployment and the weather.

Other holidays and observations for April 15 include Anime Day, National Glazed Spiral Ham Day, National Hot Cross Bun Day, National Laundry Day, Rubber Eraser Day and World Marbles Day.