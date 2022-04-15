Michigan gardening store offers free gas with purchase

April 15 (UPI) -- A gardening supply store in Michigan is drawing in customers with an unusual promotion: free gasoline with purchase.

Grow Green MI in Whitmore Lake, Livingston County, announced 180 customers Friday afternoon and evening will receive five gallons of free gas with any size purchase.

The store said the promotion applies to any size purchase at the store, but customers seeking the free gas must register before checking out with Eventbrite.

"They just have to come in the store and buy something, anything, whether it be a light for 50 cents or a T-shirt for $10, or actually nutrients or lights," Grow Green MI marketing director PJ McMillan told MLive.

McMillan said the gas giveaway is part of the store's tradition of "Free Stuff Fridays."

"We're a little bit of a hike for a lot of people that shop with us. ... We've seen a little bit of a hit with people coming to the store, so we just thought this would be kind of a cool way to try to entice some people," McMillan said.